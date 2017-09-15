Borger Citywide Sidewalk/Garage Sale set for Saturday, Sept. 16

The Borger Downtown Merchants Association (DMA) will host a Citywide Sidewalk/Garage Sale on Saturday, September 16. The event begins at 7:00 a.m. and continues to 3:00 p.m. The 500 block of N. Main St. will be closed to traffic to hold the citywide event. Locals are invited to reserve 10' x 10' spaces to set-up their garage sale items and downtown businesses will feature lots of tables full of items for sale too.

Call DMA President Mike Scales at (806) 273-7524 to reserve your garage sale spot before they sellout. Each 10' x 10' space is available for only $10 on a first-come-first-serve basis. Vendor set-up for the garage sale begins at 6:30 a.m. Come on out and visit, shop and enjoy looking for treasures to buy and take home.