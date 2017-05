The City of Borger will hold a retirement event for Mayor Robert Vinyard Tuesday, May 16 at City Hall. The public is invited to attend the celebration honoring Mayor Vinyard's many years of service. The event begins at 2:00 p.m. and continues to 4:00 p.m. Borger City Hall is located at 600 N. Main St. Come out and wish Mayor Vinyard well as he retires.