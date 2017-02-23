Borger Chamber of Commerce sets date for annual banquet

The Borger Chamber of Commerce announced their annual banquet is set for Thursday, March 30. The annual event recognizes outgoing and incoming board members, the Chamber Citizen of the Year and Chamber Ambassador of the Year. Tickets and sponsorships are available. The annual event is a wonderful networking opportunity featuring entertainment and a delightful meal.

The banquet starts at 6:00 p.m. at the Borger Community Activity Center located at 1301 Roosevelt St. on the Frank Phillips College campus. Tickets are $25 and must be reserved in advance by calling (806) 274-2211 or by visiting the chamber office. Come out and enjoy great food, outstanding entertainment and support your local chamber of commerce.