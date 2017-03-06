Borger Chamber of Commerce seeking Citizen of the Year nominations

The Borger Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for its 2017 Citizen of the Year award. All are encouraged to nominate a citizen they feel is deserving of recognition. "The Citizen of the Year award usually goes to someone who has given great service to the community here in Borger," said Beverly Benton with the Borger Chamber.

The nominating process is easy and requires a simple resume with support letters. Once completed, the nominations should be dropped off at the Borger Chamber of Commerce at 613 N. Main St. during normal business hours. Citizens can also email nominations to beverly_benton@att.net or by fax at (806) 273-3488. The deadline for nomination submission is Friday, March 10 by noon. The Citizen of the Year award is given during the chamber's banquet. This year's banquet is set for Thursday, March 30.