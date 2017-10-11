Borger Area Circle of Friends announce date for 2017 Denim & Diamonds fundraiser

Organizers for the Borger Area Circle of Friends announced their 2017 Denim & Diamonds fundraiser is set for Saturday, November 4. The Borger Country Club located at 800 Broadmoor St. will host the event again this year. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. Admission is just $35 per person or $65 per couple.

Circle of Friends is a panhandle-wide nonprofit volunteer organization providing cancer patients and their families with assistance in time of crisis. The proceeds raised during their annual Denim & Diamonds event support this mission.

Advance registration is required by Wednesday, October 25. Please RSVP Denise Klotz by calling (806) 395-3468.