Boil Water Notice Rescinded

The City of Borger just issued a press release. "On May 1, 2018 the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the Borger Municipal Water System, PWS Id# - TX1170001, to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of May 3, 2018 at10:34 a.m.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Chris Ingram at 806- 231-9496, Office address: 901 Whittenburg, or Winston Sauls 806-231-9549, Office address 1800 S. Florida, both located in Borger, Texas 79007

If a customer, individual, or employee wishes to contact the TCEQ Executive Director, please call (512) 239-4691."

This rescinded boil notice is an update from the pipe that was hit from the contractor using a boring machine.