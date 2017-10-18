Body of missing Fritch man found at Lake Meredith

Area law enforcement confirmed the body of a Fritch man was recovered from Lake Meredith on Monday. The body was identified as Jeremy Mills, 42, of Fritch who was reported missing over the weekend. A preliminary autopsy report shows Mills died of an accidental drowning, according to a news release from the National Park Service. The autopsy was performed in Lubbock.

Mills was last seen live on Friday around 4:30 a.m. in the Stiller Basin area of the park. Mills was reported missing Friday by his fiance, Lindsay Huval. The pair was part of a group reportedly on a hunting trip. It is not known how long Mills was in the national park before he was reported missing. The Borger News-Herald Wednesday edition will have more details.