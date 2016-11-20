Baker Hughes, General Electric to merge oil, gas businesses

Manufacturing conglomerate General Electric will combine its oil and gas business with energy services provider Baker Hughes. The deal will structure a new publicly traded entity as a partnership jointly owned by each company's shareholders. The deal comes nearly six months after Baker Hughes' tried to merge with rival Halliburton. The merger fell apart after a regulatory fight with the Justice Department.

Baker Hughes is still reeling from oil's devastating slide below $30 per barrel earlier this year. Oil closed last week trading at $46.10 per barrel. Many energy related businesses have turned to consolidation opportunities to improve performance. Baker Hughes is one of the largest oil-field-services companies in the world by revenue. Its 2016 third-quarter loss widened on charges related to its cost-cutting efforts and revenue has been hurt by continuing weak demand and pricing pressures.