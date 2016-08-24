Back-to-School coloring contest featured in Thursday & Friday BNH

Our younger readers have a chance to win a $25 Walmart gift card by entering the Borger News-Herald's (BNH) Back-to-School Coloring Contest. The Thursday, August 25 and Friday, August 26 editions feature the coloring contest open to children ages 3-11. Entries are divided into two age groups, 3-6 and 7-11. The contest is sponsored by the Borger Elks Lodge #1581.

Entry is limited to one per child. Entries can be dropped off at the BHN office located at 207 N. Main St. between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Winning entries will be laminated and each winner receives a $25 Walmart gift card. For more information call (806) 273-5611.