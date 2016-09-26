Arnold Palmer has passed away at age 87

Golfing great Arnold Palmer, nicknamed "The King" and one of the most important professional a athletes in modern times died Sunday in Pittsburgh at age 87. Palmer, a 7-time major champion and World Golf Hall-of-Famer won 62 PGA Tour event during his professional career.

Palmer wooed massive galleries known as Arnie's Army wherever he played. He is generally credited for bringing golf, business and television together, popularizing the game and creating huge purses. He captured the American public with his unique style and charisma.