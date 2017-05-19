Armed Forces Day banquet set for May 20 in Amarillo

Armed Forces Day is celebrated Saturday, May 20 across America. A special Celebrating Freedom & Honoring Service banquet will be held Saturday, May 20 at the Amarillo Civic Center, North Exhibit Hall located at 401 S. Buchanan St. in Amarillo. The banquet's feature speaker is Kris "Tanto" Paronto of '13 Hours In Benghazi' fame.

Organizer's are inviting citizens and businesses to join in honoring the brave men and women who have given and who continue to give their all in defense of America. The banquet also features entertainment by Steve Amerson and a special presentation by Phil Taylor with the American Fallen Soldiers Project.

For more information, please call (806) 681-1418 or visit www.celebrateandhonor.org.