Area residents urged to avoid walking under trees, power lines and other areas with ice buildup

First responders are reminding area residents to avoid walking under any areas with heavy ice buildup today. This weekend's winter storm caused significant tree and personal property damage. Many power lines were also damaged. With today's warmer weather the ice is melting quickly and can cause further personal injury and property damage.

Xcel Energy continues to repair power lines and restore service in affected areas. Residents are asked to call Borger Dispatch at (806) 27-0930 to report further damage from this weekend's winter storm.