Area AT&T service issues continue to plague region

Area AT&T service issues continue to be a problem plaguing our area. Many AT&T customers, including the Borger News-Herald, have experienced service issues. Locally, problems occurred starting around 5:00 p.m. Thursday evening continuing to approximately 1:15 p.m. Friday afternoon. Phone, internet, U-verse and other services were impacted by the outage. Production and delivery of both the Friday and weekend editions of the News-Herald were impacted by the recent outage.

Frustrated customers reached out to local law enforcement, media and others with questions. This isn't the first time area customers have experienced significant poor service from AT&T. The Borger News-Herald reached out to AT&T for answers and are asking the company to issue future press releases concerning service outages. Our hope is the company will improve both their service and communication.

To report service issues to AT&T call (800) 442-9950. Be sure to have your account number(s) ready and expect to experience long wait times keying through the company's automated phone system.