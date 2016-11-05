Annual Texas Panhandle Veterans Appreciation Banquet Saturday in Borger

The 11th annual Texas Panhandle Veterans Appreciation Banquet is Saturday, November 5 in Borger. The event ceremonies honor all active service members, veterans, branches of service and their family members. The event is free and open to the public. The banquet will be held at the Borger Elks Lodge located at 200 Opal St. A social hour begins at 3:30 p.m. followed by opening ceremonies at 4:30 p.m. with dinner served at 6:00 p.m.

An American hero and Medal of Honor recipient U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Ty Carter is the keynote speaker. The banquet is proudly sponsored by the American Legion, Borger Elks Lodge, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Vietnam Veterans of America and their auxiliaries.