Annual Miss Tri City Scholarship Pageant tonight at FPC Fine Arts Auditorium

The Miss Tri City Scholarship Pageant will be held Saturday evening March 4 at the Frank Phillips College (FPC) Fine Arts Auditorium. The annual pageant begins at 6:30 p.m. and is sponsored by the Borger Lions Club. Tickets are just $5 at the door. The FPC Fine Arts Auditorium is located at 1301 Roosevelt St.

Organizers work to help the contestants prepare for their on-stage effort. "These pageants help teach young ladies how to be in front of a large audience," says Yadi Rodriguez the event's chair. Rodriguez is a former contestant. The contestant categories are Little Miss ages 4 through 2nd grade. The Junior Miss category is 3rd, 4th and 5th grades. Young Miss are grades 6th,7th and 8th grades. Miss Tri City are grades 9 through 12.

The pageant ends with a coronation for each category followed by the awarding of the Miss Tri City, People's Choice and Miss Congeniality scholarships. Come out and support your favorite contestants and enjoy watching these young ladies compete.