Annual Lake Meredith Aquatic & Wildlife Museum memberships on sale

The Lake Meredith Aquatic & Wildlife Museum (LMAWM) is offering a variety of membership opportunities. Four different membership levels are available. Each offers admission savings to various events, free passes and daily discounts.

The individual membership level is $25 annually offering free admission for one adult 18 years or older and includes admission to all annual events, one guest pass and other special discounts. The family membership level is $50 a year for two adults and their children. This package includes two guest passes and various discounts. The business/organization membership is $75 annually. It allows free admission for ten employees to all museum events, two guest passes and various special discounts. The lifetime membership package requires a donation of $800 and includes free admission for life, 10 guest passes and various special discounts.

For more information or questions, please contact the LMAWM at (806) 678-7847. The LMAWM is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., but is closed for lunch from noon to 1:00 p.m.