Annual Borger Kiwanis Club Pancake Breakfast fundraiser set for Saturday

The Kiwanis Club of Borger is hosting their 59th annual Pancake Breakfast fundraiser on Saturday, April 1. The pancake breakfast starts at 6:00 a.m. and continues to noon in the Frank Phillips College Cafeteria. The public is invited to come enjoy a great breakfast and support a worthy organization. Tickets are $7.00 and available at the event. Area first responders eat free.

The Kiwanis will also provide face painting and coloring for children and hold a bake sale too. The proceeds raised are used to fund programs for the children of Hutchinson County. The Kiwanis Club would like to thank the Boy Scouts and American Heritage Girls for all their help on Pancake Day.

For more information, contact Denise Klotz at (806) 395-3468 or by email at denisemurray62@gmail.com.