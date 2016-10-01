American Legion Post 671 Fish Fry Fundraiser set for Saturday

The American Legion Post 671 is holding a Fish Fry fundraiser Saturday, October 1 at the Legion Hall starting at 11:00 a.m. The Legion Hall is located at 1000 Bulldog Blvd. The all-you-can-eat event continues until the fish is sold out, so be sure to come early.

Tickets are available at the door. The proceeds raised benefit the services provided by your local American Legion.