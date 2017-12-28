American Legion hosting BBQ to showcase remodel

The American Legion will host a community wide BBQ for the public on January 6 at 12:00 p.m.

The Legion underwent a remodel at the beginning of December from HomeDepot as a community project.

The remodel included bathrooms, updated appliances, new kitchen, and many other upgrades.

Kevin Black, American Legion Commander says "we are trying to get everyone that worked on this project here so that the legion can show our appreciation for what they and the HomeDepot have done for us."

For more information, contact the American Legion at 274-9717.