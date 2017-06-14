Amarillo's Ryan Palmer added to U.S. Open field

Ryan Palmer, an Amarillo native and 1995 graduate of Amarillo High, will tee it up Thursday in the U.S. Open Championship. Palmer, 40, is one of six players added to the U.S. Open field. He qualified as the first alternate after competing in the Texas USGA sectional played in Dallas.

Palmer will tee off with Shugo Imahira and Matthew Wallace at 6:56 a.m. Thursday morning. This is his 26th appearance in a major tournament. His top major finish was a tie for fifth at the 2014 PGA Championship played at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.