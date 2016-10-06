Amarillo's BSA parent company announces merger
Tom Hinde
Thursday, October 6, 2016
BORGER, TX
Ardent Health Services, the parent company of Baptist St. Anthony's Health System, has merged with LHP Hospital Group Inc. The merger forms the second largest private, for-profit hospital operator in the U.S. officials confirmed. The joint company now owns 19 hospitals across six states with revenue of about $3 billion annually.
According to local officials, the merger will not impact day-to-day operations. BSA was created when High Plains Baptist Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital merged in 1996. BSA became an Ardent affiliate in 2013.
