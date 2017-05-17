Amarillo Zoo salutes good grades in June with free admission

The Amarillo Zoo is rewarding students with good grades by offering free zoo admission during the month of June. The Amarillo Zoo is rewarding students with good grades by offering free zoo admission during the month of June. To qualify, students must have two or more "A's" on their final report card. For student's who attend a school which doesn't offer letter grades, the zoo will accept the highest grade awarded. Student's must bring their original report card to the zoo admission booth. Copies will not be accepted. The Amarillo Zoo is located at NE 24th and Dumas Highway inside Thompson Park.

For more information, please call (806) 381-7911 during normal business hours or visit the zoo website at www.amarillozoo.org.