Amarillo Zoo’s Corks and Canvas program

The Amarillo Zoo is excited to offer a creative new way to enjoy the zoo. Join us on Saturday, July 8 for Corks and Canvas for a fun evening of creating art and sipping local favorite wines. Guest artist, Andy Chase, will show you simple and creative ways to paint with acrylics. The paint night begins at 6:30 p.m. and continues to 9:00 p.m.

Our model will be Bengal Tigers who will provide the inspiration for you to create a truly unique masterpiece. It's a prefect class for beginners who have never picked up a paint brush or advanced artists who are seeking to hone their skills. All supplies will be provided. Space is limited so RSVP today to reserve your spot. The cost is $35. Classes are open to individuals 21 or older.

The Amarillo Zoo is located at NE 24th Ave. and Dumas Highway inside Thompson Park. For more information or to make a reservation, please call (806) 671-2817. To learn more about the Amarillo Zoo events and programs, please visit the zoo website at www.amarillozoo.org.