Amarillo warns pet owners of frosty nights ahead

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for Thursday night along with a hard freeze watch for Friday night into Saturday morning. While this will help Amarillo rid itself of mosquitoes and other pests, it could also be dangerous for your furry loved ones. Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare (AAM&W) encourages you to take a few special precautions for the health and safety of your family pets.

Pets should be brought inside when the temperature drops to help protect them from exposure to harsh weather. Wind chill values also play a role in your pet’s welfare during the cold months as they are at risk for frostbite and hypothermia when outdoors. If pets are left outside for any amount of time, by City of Amarillo ordinance, they must have a dry, clean, and draft-free shelter large enough to protect them from the elements. It is recommended that additional heating be added to reduce the risk of exposure.

As your pet’s body fights the cold, their stored energy is depleted. To combat this, routinely check and give plenty of water and food to provide the additional nutrients they need to stay warm. If you use any salts or chemicals to melt snow and ice where your pets walk, make sure to wipe their paws and stomach before they have the chance to lick them clean. The salt can be irritating not only to the pads of their feet but to the inner lining of their mouth and certain chemicals may be poisonous.

AAM&W is currently accepting old newspapers, clean comforters, and thick blankets. The items are used for smaller dogs and for dogs with short fur coats to help keep them comfortable. If you are interested in donating old newspapers or your gently used, clean blankets or comforters please call AAM&W at (806) 378-9032.