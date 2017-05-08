Amarillo Venom take command of CIF South Division with victory Saturday

The Amarillo Venom (7-1) defense smothered the Duke City Gladiators (4-4) in action Saturday night winning 30-28. With the win, the Venom took command of the Champions Indoor Football (CIF) South Division. The Venom held Duke City to a season-low 28 points keyed by three interceptions. "Being able to hold anyone to 28 points in arena football is a big deal," Venom defensive coordinator Cale Fischer said. "We did a great job across the board."

On the other side of the ball, Venom quarterback Nate Davis and the banged up offense struggled. All of Amarillo's touchdowns came on short running plays. Kicker Jacob Felton added 3 field goals.

The Venom host the second place Texas Revolution Saturday, May 13. Kick-off is 7:05 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex Cal Farley Coliseum.