Amarillo Venom to play exhibition contest Feb. 25 against LEXFA All-Stars

The Amarillo Venom, defending Champions Indoor Football (CIF) South Division champions, will host a preseason exhibition Saturday, February 25 against the LEXFA Mexico City All-Stars. The game starts at 7:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex Cal Farley Coliseum located at 401 S. Buchanan St.

The Venom went 10-5 last season winning the CIF South Division. They narrowly lost to the Wichita Force, 48-45 in the league's championship game last summer. Players report and open camp starting on Friday, February 17.

The Venom open the CIF regular season in Albuquerque, NM against the Duke City Gladiators. The home opener against will be against the Dallas Marshals on Saturday, March 18. Kick-off is at 7:00 p.m. Single game and season tickets are available. For more information and tickets, please contact the Venom office at (806) 350-7277.