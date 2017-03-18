Amarillo Venom open home season tonight against Dallas Marshals

The Amarillo Venom, members of the Champions Indoor League (CIF), open their 2017 home schedule tonight hosting South Division rival the Dallas Marshals. Both teams come into the game 1-0. Kick-off is 7:05 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex Cal Farley Coliseum located at 401 S. Buchanan St. Tickets are available at the Civic Center Box Office. However, a $5 donation to recent wild fire relief allows for one pass per person into the game.

Single game and season tickets are available. Season tickets start at just $60. For more information and tickets, please contact the Venom office at (806) 350-7277. Tickets are also available at the Civic Center Box Office or online at www.panhandletickets.com.