Amarillo Venom open CIF playoff run Saturday night hosting rival Duke City

Top seeded Amarillo Venom kick-off their CIF Divisional round play against their Southern Division rival the Duke City Gladiators Saturday, June 10. The Venom defeated the Centex Calvary 55-27 last Saturday night to conclude the regular season. Kick-off Saturday is 7:05 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex Cal Farley Coliseum located at 401 S. Buchanan St.

For more information or tickets, please contact the Venom office at (806) 350-7277. Tickets are also available at the Civic Center Box Office or online at www.panhandletickets.com. Come out and cheer on the hometown Venom!