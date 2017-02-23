Amarillo Venom to host exhibition contest Feb. 25 against LEXFA All-Stars

The Amarillo Venom, defending Champions Indoor Football (CIF) South Division champions, will host a preseason exhibition Saturday, February 25 against the LEXFA Mexico City All-Stars. The game starts at 7:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex Cal Farley Coliseum located at 401 S. Buchanan St.

The Venom open the CIF regular season in Albuquerque, NM against the Duke City Gladiators. The Venom home opener will be against the Dallas Marshals is Saturday, March 18. Kick-off is at 7:00 p.m. Single game and season tickets are available. For more information and tickets, please contact the Venom office at (806) 350-7277.