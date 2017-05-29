Amarillo Venom drop big game to Duke City

The Duke City Gladiators (6-5) took the Amarillo Venom (8-3) to the woodshed Saturday night and never let the Venom out. The Gladiators beat the Venom 69-46 in a critical road game in Albuquerque, N.M. The loss knocked the Venom from first place in the Champions Indoor Football League South Division.

Quarterback Nate Davis returned to form throwing for 199 yards on 22-of-35 passing. Davis sat most of last week's game nursing injuries. He tossed three touchdowns and ran for two more, but the offense stalled in the fourth quarter adding just two field goals by Jacob Felton.

The Venom close out the regular season Saturday night hosting the Centex Calvary (0-11). Kickoff is 7:05 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Cal Farley Coliseum.