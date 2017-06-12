Amarillo Venom dominate rival Duke City, advance to CIF South Division championship game

The Amarillo Venom (10-3) jumped out to a 16-0 lead against rival Duke City (7-6) Saturday night and never looked back. The 70-41 playoff victory was a statement game. The Gladiators had won three straight games entering Saturday night's match-up. "It was a great win against a hard opponent," Venom head coach Julian Reese said.

An early first quarter interception and return for a touchdown by the Venom's Donnie Duncan set the defensive tone for the game. Offensively, Venom quarterback Nate Davis appears to have overcome a nagging shoulder issue. Davis went 17-of-24 passing for 174 yards, tossing three touchdowns and running for two more.

The Venom will host the Texas Revolution (8-5) Monday, June 19 for the CIF South Division championship. The Revolution won the season series against Amarillo by winning two of the three meetings, including a 68-61 win in Amarillo on May 13. The South Division championship game begins at 7:05 p.m. Monday night at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex Cal Farley Coliseum. Tickets are available by calling the Venom office at (806) 350-7277, at the Civic Center Office or online at www.panhandletickets.com.

If the Venom win, they will host the CIF League Championship Bowl against either Omaha Beef (8-5) or Sioux City Bandits (10-3) on June 26.