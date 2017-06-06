Amarillo Venom claim Champions Indoor Football League South Division title

The Amarillo Venom (9-3) claimed their first division title since joining the Champions Indoor Football (CIF) League routing the Centex Calvary 55-27 in their regular season finale last Saturday night. The title came at the expense of the Dodge City Law (7-5) who were docked two wins by the CIF board of directors for violating league rules regarding the uploading of video.

The Venom win, coupled with Sioux City's loss to the Kansas City Phantoms last Friday night, gives Amarillo the No. 1 seed overall and home field advantage throughout the playoffs. The Venom could host the Champions Bowl with two playoff wins.

The Venom will host a familiar foe in No. 4 seed Duke City (7-5) in the CIF Divisional round at 7:05 p.m. Saturday night at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex Cal Farley Coliseum. Tickets are available by calling the Venom office at (806) 350-7277, at the Civic Center Office or online at www.panhandletickets.com.