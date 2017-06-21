Amarillo Venom CIF South Division title game disappointment

The Amarillo Venom (10-4) season started on a high note with an exhibition game win all the way back on February 25. With each passing week the victory totals mounted and the Venom claimed the CIF South Division regular season title and advanced to South Division championship game.

A porous defense, turnovers and special teams play in the first half doomed the Venom in a 77-71 loss to the Texas Revolution (9-5) Monday night. The loss ends the Venom's season.

Still, the Venom provided a furious comeback late in the game. Quarterback Nate Davis lead late fourth quarter Venom rally running for a touchdown with 2:47 left. The Venom followed up the score with a 25-yard field goal by Jacob Felton. With 14 seconds left, Felton executed a successful onside kick and Davis lead the Venom to the Revolution's 12-yard line. The last play of the game saw Davis' pass to Raymond Johnson deflected falling incomplete.

Texas (9-5) will host the Omaha Beef (9-5) in the CIF Champions Bowl Friday evening at the Allen Event Center in Allen.