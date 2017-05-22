Amarillo Venom bounce back with big game against Centex Calvary

The Amarillo Venom (8-2) bounced back with a big weekend road win over the Centex Calvary (0-9) at the Bell County Expo Center. The much needed 60-26 victory, coupled with the Duke City defeat of the Texas Revolution 35-28 put the Venom back atop the CIF South Division. Just two game remain in the regular season.

Venom backup quarterback Jack Tomlinson performed well. Tomlinson's play allowed starter Nate Davis to rest a nagging shoulder injury. DeAndre Perry led Venom receivers with five receptions for 83 yards and three touchdowns.

The Venom travel to Albuquerque, N.M. Saturday to play the Duke City Gladiators at Tingley Coliseum. A win would all but assure a first round bye in the CIF playoffs, and home field advantage.