The Amarillo Symphony Kids 2017 presents 'Carnegie Hall Link Up: The Orchestra Moves' on Jan. 12

The Amarillo Symphony, the leader of orchestral music in the Texas Panhandle since 1924, announces the return of Symphony Kids with Music Director and Conductor Jacomo Rafael Bairos at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts located at 500 S. Buchanan St. on Thursday, January 12. The educational concert experience called 'Carnegie Hall Link Up: The Orchestra Moves' is designed for students in grades 3-5.

Through the 'Link Up' repertoire and the culminating interactive performance, students will discover how the orchestra moves. Performance highlights include Strauss's The Blue Danube, Mendelssohn's Nocturne from A Midsummer Night's Dream, Beethoven's Symphony No. 5, Mvt. 1 and Mozart's Overture to the Marriage of Figaro.

Three performances are scheduled for January 12 at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts. Each concert begins at 9:30 a.m., 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. For more information about Symphony Kids, please visit AmarilloSymphony.org.