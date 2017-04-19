Amarillo Symphony announces 2017-18 season performance details

The Amarillo Symphony, the leader of orchestral music in the Texas Panhandle since 1924, announced their 2017-18 season performance schedule. The new season will feature eight unique programs. The season opens Friday, September 22 and the final performance is Saturday, April 28, 2018. Season ticket packages starting at less than $19 per concert are on sale now.

All performances will be at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts located at 500 S. Buchanan St. Highlights of the new season include Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue and rarely performed Second Rhapsody, Beethoven's mighty "Eroica" Symphony, Rachmaninoff's ravishing Second Symphony, An American Celebration punctuated by Tchaikovsky's rousing "1812 Overture, and an array of acclaimed guest artists.

For more information, please visit www.AmarilloSymphony.org.