Amarillo Public Health to hold AIDS Awareness Day Walk Oct. 1

As part of National Latino AIDS Awareness Day (NLAAD), the Amarillo Public Health Department's HIV Prevention Team, will host community walk Saturday, Oct. 1. The Community Walk for HIV starts at noon and continues to 3:00 p.m. The walk begins at El Alamo Park located at 1621 S. Houston St. The first 100 people to preregister will receive a tee shirt and water bottle. On-site registration starts at 11:00 a.m. Free and confidential HIV testing will be available along with games, vendors, entertainment, Zumba and live music.

For more information call Public Health HIV Prevention Program Coordinator Flyod Anthony at (806) 378-6331.