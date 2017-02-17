Amarillo Airport Master Plan Workshop

Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport staff are hosting a workshop for the Airport’s Master Plan update. The community is invited to attend this informational workshop to learn more about the Master Plan update, its purpose, and provide input on the future development plan for the Airport.

WHAT: Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport Master Plan Workshop & Update

WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017

TIME: 6 p.m.

WHERE: Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport

10801 Airport Blvd.

Meeter/Greeter Area (2nd Floor)

The current Master Plan was completed in 2006 with planned 5-, 10- and 20-year projects. The five-year projects, including a new access road into the front of the terminal with a higher bridge, are complete. The Airport Master Plan considers future projected employment, environmental compliance, regulatory compliance, and a financial analysis of all programs – landside and airside – to assess development needs