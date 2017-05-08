Always Dreaming wins the 143rd Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming, the 9-2 favorite to win the 143rd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, pulled away from two long shots to win the first jewel in horse racing's Triple Crown Saturday afternnon. Jockey John Velazquez and trainer Todd Pletcher both won their second Derby but their first together. Always Dreaming ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:03.59 and paid $11.40, $7.20 and $5.80. Lookin At Lee finished second while Battle of Midway finished third.

The Derby took place under cool and rainy conditions with a muddy track. 158,070 patrons watched the race at Churchill Downs. The winner took home $1,635,800. The second leg of the Triple Crown is the Preakness at Pimlico in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, May 20.