Altrusa Club Craft Show & Flea Market Saturday and Sunday in Borger

The Altrusa Club of Borger is hosting a Craft Show and Flea Market this weekend. Admission is free. The event is at the Borger Dome located just off Wilson St. Hours are Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Handcrafted items, jewelry, leather goods and much, much more will be for sale. The proceeds raised from the show benefit needy children, teens and senior citizens in our community. Altrusa Concessions will also be selling sandwiches, desserts, beans and cornbread, taco salad and refreshments too. Come for lunch and do a little shopping!