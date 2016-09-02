The Albates Flint Quarries National Monument and Visitor Center holds 100th year anniversary celebration Sept. 3-4

The National Parks Service is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2016. To celebrated the centennial, the Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument and Visitor Center is hosting a two day celebration Saturday and Sunday, September 3 and 4. Events begin both days at 9:00 a.m including living history tours, quarries tour, theater programs, demonstrations, ranger talks and food vendors. Youngsters can also earn a Junior Ranger Centennial badge. Come out and celebrate our national parks.

For more information, please call (806) 857-3151.