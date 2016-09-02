The Albates Flint Quarries National Monument and Visitor Center holds 100th year anniversary celebration Sept. 3-4
By:
Tom Hinde
Friday, September 2, 2016
BORGER, TX
The National Parks Service is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2016. To celebrated the centennial, the Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument and Visitor Center is hosting a two day celebration Saturday and Sunday, September 3 and 4. Events begin both days at 9:00 a.m including living history tours, quarries tour, theater programs, demonstrations, ranger talks and food vendors. Youngsters can also earn a Junior Ranger Centennial badge. Come out and celebrate our national parks.
For more information, please call (806) 857-3151.
