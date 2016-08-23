Adobe Walls TSM brings Flea Market to Borger

The Adobe Walls TSM is helping the American Legion raise funds for a new air conditioner unit by bringing a flea market to town.

Once a month out of state vendors will bring their items to Borger to sell. Located at the American Legion (across the parking lot from the Dome), the flea market starts this Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Homemade goods, crafts, and knick knacks can all be expected.

TSM will provide concessions for the occasion.