9th annual Knights of Columbus Fish Fry set for Friday evening

The Knights of Columbus are holding their 9th annual Fish Fry fundraiser Friday, March 24. The fundraiser will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the St. John's school gym. The gym is located at 201 St. Johns Rd.

Advance tickets are available for $8 each or three for $20 by calling (806) 898-5126 or (806) 886-8769. Tickets are also available at the door. Adult tickets for sale at the door are $9 each. Children ages 6-11 are $5 each. Children ages 0-5 are free. Carry out dinners are available too. Come out and support a worthy fundraiser!