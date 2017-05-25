71st DEAN & DELUCA Invitational at Colonial begins Thursday, May 25

The PGA Tour returns to Fort Worth, Texas for the 71st playing of the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational. Round 1 play starts Thursday, May 25 at 7:00 a.m. when the first pairing tees off. The star-studded field includes two-time Colonial champion Phil Mickelson and other past champions like Sergio Garcia, Zach Johnson and last year's winner Jordan Spieth.

Only The Masters, in Augusta, Georgia has played at the same venue longer than the venerable Colonial. The annual tournament features professional golfers from around the world. The final round will be played Sunday, May 28.