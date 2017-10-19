2nd Annual Fall Foliage Festival and Car Show coming this weekend in Canadian

Canadian is set to host their Second Annual Fall Foliage Festival & Car Show Saturday, October 21 and Sunday, October 22. A variety of events are planned including several tours, an arts & crafts fair, 5K fun run, art exhibits and much, much more.

One of the weekend's highlights is the car show on Saturday. Registration starts at 8:00 a.m. and the car show runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Main and 3rd Street. Entry fee is $20 if paid in advance or $25 the day of the show. Enter your car, truck or motorcycle. All makes, models and years are welcome. Judged and people's choice trophies will be awarded.

For more information, please contact the Canadian Chamber of Commerce at (806) 323-6234, or visit chamber@canadiantx.com. Information is also available on the Canadian Chamber of Commerce website at www.canadiantx.com.