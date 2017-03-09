2017 Plains Cotton Seed Cost Calculator now available

The 2017 version of the Plains Cotton Growers (PCG), Inc. Seed Cost Calculator is ready and available for download from the PCG website at http://.plainscotton.org. The PCG seed cost calculator is an interactive Microsoft Excel spreadsheet. The spreadsheet gives producers the ability to calculate an estimated cost per acre, for both seed and technology, based on published suggested retail prices. The calculator is popular with West Texas producers allowing for seed comparisons and technology prices as they work to finalize their selection of cotton varieties.