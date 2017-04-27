2017 NFL draft begins today in Philadelphia

The 82nd NFL draft begins today. The draft kicks-off with first round selections beginning at 7:00 p.m. in Philadelphia's Museum of Art. The Cowboys hold the 28th pick in the first round. ESPN, ESPN2 and the NFL Network will be covering the draft selections live on TV.

Visit www.borgernewsherald.com and vote in our weekly poll. Our poll question this week asks, "What is the top priority the Dallas Cowboys must address?"