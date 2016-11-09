2017 Miss Tri City Scholarship Pageant tentatively set for Feb. 18
Tom Hinde
Wednesday, November 9, 2016
BORGER, TX
The annual Miss Tri City Scholarship Pageant is tentatively set for Saturday, February 18, 2017. The pageant's primary sponsor is the Borger Lions Club. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Frank Phillips College Auditorium in Borger. Contestant categories are Little Miss ages 4 through 2nd grade. The Junior Miss category is 3rd, 4th and 5th grades. Young Miss are grades 6th, 7th and 8th grades. Miss Tri City are grades 9 through 12.
To register or for more information, please contact Yadi Rodriguez at (806) 886-1238.
