2017 Lake Meredith Fireworks Show set for July 3

Organizers for Project Fritch America and the Friends of Lake Meredith and Alibates have set Monday, July 3 for their annual Fourth of July fireworks show. The celebration begins with an evening concert by country band RAZIN KANE at the Lake Meredith Amphitheater starting at 7:30 p.m. At 9:45 p.m. the annual big fireworks show begins.

Come celebrate the Fourth of July at Lake Meredith. The event is a perfect opportunity to enjoy family and friends while celebrating our country's independence!