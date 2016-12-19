2016 Texas cotton crop estimates increase

Texas High Plains cotton growers remain on pace to produce their largest crop since 2010 according to the National Agriculture Statistics Service December report. The Northern High Plains (NHP) region will nearly double production, year-over-year to 1,310,000 bales. The Southern High Plains (SHP) region is expected to produce 3,360,000 bales.

Yield per acre for the NHP region is expected to be 844 pounds with 745,000 harvested acres. The yield per acre for the SHP region is predicted at 604 pounds with 2,670,000 harvested acres. The abandonment rate will remain at 8.3 percent.

Statewide, production numbers jumped to 7.4 million bales, up 500,000 bales from November's report.